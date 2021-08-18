Baidu Unveils Kunlun II AI Chip: Rival for Nvidia A100

Intel's Architecture Day 2021 was full of deep-dive disclosures, with this year's topics focusing on the architectural details of the company's forthcoming Alder Lake CPUs that will span from the desktop PC down to ultra-mobile applications by combining two types of cores in a hybrid design, a first for an x86 desktop PC chip. However, unlike other Arm hybrid designs we've seen that are tuned for power efficiency, Intel has tuned its Alder Lake chips for the highest performance possible. Intel claims that Alder Lake's high-performance cores come with an average 19% IPC improvement over the Rocket Lake chips, marking the fastest high-performance core the company has built, and that its new efficiency core offers up to five times the power efficiency of Skylake. Intel's Alder Lake also supports features like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 that leapfrog AMD and Apple in connectivity technology and also outstrip Ryzen's core counts in mobile designs, potentially a much-needed win when Alder Lake comes to market in Fall 2021.