Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Baidu Unveils Kunlun II AI Chip: Rival for Nvidia A100

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baidu spun off its semiconductor design business into an independent company back in June, reports Data Centre Dynamics. Kunlun Chip Technology Co. values its business at around $2 billion. Kunlun Chip, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese high-tech giant Baidu, said this week that it had started volume production of...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

830
Followers
5K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Baidu#Data Centre Dynamics#Chinese#Kunlun Ii#Xpu#Fp32#Kunlun Ai#Fpgas#Samsung Foundry#Apolong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Country
China
Related
TechnologyStamford Advocate

AI Exosphere Joins NVIDIA Inception to Bring New AI Assistant to Market

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. AI Exosphere Joins NVIDIA Inception With A Potentially Disruptive AI Assistant Named Haily. AI Exosphere today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. AI Exosphere is focused on developing the...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA real-time graphics using “cutting-edge” AI demonstrated

At this summers top graphic conferences NVIDIA researchers are showcasing groundbreaking advancements they have made for real-time graphics applications. Presenting work featuring real-time path tracing and content creation tools for artists, creators and gamers with much of the technology based on “cutting-edge AI techniques” says NVIDIA. Tackling the hardest unsolved problems in graphics with new tools that advance the state of the art in real-time rendering.
Marketskitco.com

Baidu quarterly results top estimates on ad sales, AI demand

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the Chinese search giant benefited from a rebound in advertising sales and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products. The company also said Chief Financial Officer Herman Yu has been appointed chief strategy...
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia unveils dinky RTX A2000 card for small desktops

Nvidia’s latest ray tracing RTX card is specifically designed for small form factor PCs. At just 2.7-inches tall and 6.6-inches long (“roughly the size of a cell phone, but thicker” according to the company), it’s aimed at desktop PCs where space is at an absolute premium. The Nvidia RTX A2000...
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

Samsung Electronics detailed its latest processor, designed to deliver more responsive wearable UIs while providing high-quality LTE connectivity, which will be used in its next smartwatch. The Exynos W920 integrates an LTE modem with an advanced 5nm process node, the company noted. It features two cores and a GPU based...
Marketsinvesting.com

Nvidia Gains on Forecast of Higher Prices for Gaming Chips

Investing.com – Nvidia stock (NASDAQ: NVDA ) traded 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket as the company’s second-quarter results topped estimates and the company officials predicted higher prices for its gaming chips. Second-quarter revenue from sale of gaming chips was a record $3.06 billion, up 85% from a year earlier as...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA TAO Transfer Learning Toolkit offers zero-coding AI development

If you are interested in learning more about artificial intelligence applications and development you may be interested in the NVIDIA TAO Transfer Learning Toolkit (TLT) a core component of the NVIDIA Train, Adapt, and Optimize (TAO) platform. TLT comes with a set of ready-to-use Jupyter notebooks, Python scripts, and configuration specifications with default parameter values that enable you to start training and fine-tuning your datasets quickly and easily, following the zero-coding paradigm tofast-track AI development.
Wired

Samsung Has Its Own AI-Designed Chip. Soon, Others Will Too

Samsung is using artificial intelligence to automate the insanely complex and subtle process of designing cutting-edge computer chips. The South Korean giant is one of the first chipmakers to use AI to create its chips. Samsung is using AI features in new software from Synopsys, a leading chip design software firm used by many companies. “What you're seeing here is the first of a real commercial processor design with AI,” says Aart de Geus, the chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia's Jetson AI Board Is Ready to Go to Space

Aitech, a maker of rugged computers for military, aerospace and space applications, has tapped Nvidia's Jetson TX2i system-on-module (SoM) for a new radiation-characterized system, it announced recently. The Aitech S-A1760 Venus is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that can be used for spacecraft and small satellites and takes advantage of around 1 FP32 TFLOPS of "AI performance," as Nvidia puts it.
slashdot.org

Samsung is Using AI to Design a Smartphone Chip. Will Others Follow?

"Samsung is using artificial intelligence to automate the insanely complex and subtle process of designing cutting-edge computer chips," reports Wired:. The South Korean giant is one of the first chipmakers to use AI to create its chips. Samsung is using AI features in new software from Synopsys, a leading chip design software firm used by many companies...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Baidu To Bring New AI Experiences To Life At Baidu World 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will virtually host its annual flagship technology conference on August 18, in partnership with CCTV News. Under the theme "For the era we love, for the sea of stars", this...
aibusiness.com

Omdia: Nvidia responsible for 80 percent of AI-focused data center chip market

Impressive 2020 revenue growth as the company admits it is looking over its shoulder. Nvidia has maintained its position as the top manufacturer of AI processors used in data centers, according to research firm Omdia. The AI Processors for Cloud and Data Center Forecast Report states that Nvidia’s cloud and...
Tom's Hardware

Intel Teases Dual-Fan Arc GPU Using 1,000 Drones

We recently covered the announcement of Intel's Arc Alchemist discrete gaming GPUs, but the company's Graphics Twitter account recently posted a one-minute video showing a dual-fan GPU. Perhaps this will be the cooling design that will be used on the upcoming release of Intel's Alchemist GPU. Intel hasn't confirmed the...
ComputersTechRadar

Intel Arc unveiled – but how will it stack up against Nvidia and AMD?

Intel has announced Arc, a new brand of graphics technology that, Intel states, will span multiple generations, and cover a litany of products including hardware, software and services. The announcement was made via Intel's own website, which includes a video showcasing how Intel Arc product features could enhance the games...
Tom's Hardware

Zen 4 Madness: AMD EPYC Genoa With 96 Cores, 12-Channel DDR5 Memory, and AVX-512

In a recent Gigabyte hacking event that happened a bit over a week ago, attackers stole 112GB of data from the Gigabyte server. This included confidential files of the upcoming products and information shared under NDAs and contracts. Today, according to a new report, information regarding AMD's EPYC processors (codenamed Genoa) has emerged after the hackers posted the files online. According to the leaked information, the chips come with 96 cores, support 12 channels of DDR5 memory, and also mark the debut of AVX-512 support to AMD's lineup.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Socket AM5 Will Likely Maintain Compatibility With AM4 Coolers

AMD's upcoming lineup of Raphael processors based on the Zen 4 architecture will come with a new home courtesy of their brand new LGA1718 package, aka CPU socket AM5. According to the latest information, Twitter user @TtLexington has concluded that the AM5 socket could retain cooler compatibility with the prior socket AM4 that's been used since 2017.
Tom's Hardware

Noctua Points to Intel's Alder Lake Availability Timeframe

Earlier this year Noctua said that it would supply owners of its existing coolers mounting kits for Intel's upcoming codenamed Alder Lake processors in LGA1700 packaging free of charge. This week the company reaffirmed its commitment and said that its mounting kits would be available in mid-October. Indirectly, Noctua may have revealed the availability timeframe of Intel's next-generation CPUs for desktops.
Technologycityindex.co.uk

Nvidia earnings preview: Gaming chips and Arm merger in focus

At almost exactly half a trillion in market capitalization, chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) is a top 10 holding in the Nasdaq 100, and many analysts have argued it should replace Netflix as the “N” in the “FAANG” acronym of megacap US technology stocks. See the key details, themes, and price levels...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Is Giving Away an Arc Alchemist Discrete Graphics Card

Intel's efforts to build one of the best graphics cards have been an ongoing saga for years now, but the first major part of that journey is coming to a close. After countless work hours and development time, Intel is celebrating the upcoming launch of its first 'real' discrete GPU family by doing a giveaway of the first Intel Arc Alchemist GPU. (Yeah, we don't count the i740 or even the DG1 as 'real' products, sorry.)
Tom's Hardware

Intel Architecture Day 2021: Alder Lake Chips, Golden Cove and Gracemont Cores

Intel's Architecture Day 2021 was full of deep-dive disclosures, with this year's topics focusing on the architectural details of the company's forthcoming Alder Lake CPUs that will span from the desktop PC down to ultra-mobile applications by combining two types of cores in a hybrid design, a first for an x86 desktop PC chip. However, unlike other Arm hybrid designs we've seen that are tuned for power efficiency, Intel has tuned its Alder Lake chips for the highest performance possible. Intel claims that Alder Lake's high-performance cores come with an average 19% IPC improvement over the Rocket Lake chips, marking the fastest high-performance core the company has built, and that its new efficiency core offers up to five times the power efficiency of Skylake. Intel's Alder Lake also supports features like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 that leapfrog AMD and Apple in connectivity technology and also outstrip Ryzen's core counts in mobile designs, potentially a much-needed win when Alder Lake comes to market in Fall 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy