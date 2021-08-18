Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Green Knight’ Director David Lowery Talks About That Ending

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Knight further establishes a growing tradition of David Lowery films that are challenging, thought-provoking, and downright entertaining vehicles for the director’s idiosyncratic musings. As with his last movie, A Ghost Story, Lowery’s take on the classic Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight turns a simple enough premise into a fantastical journey concerned with thoughts of goodness, mortality, and even the nature of our very existence. It’s some heavy stuff, with an inspired ending that leaves viewers to turn the movie over in their heads long after the credits roll. Luckily, Lowery’s all too happy to talk about the intricacies of The Green Knight, and he’s more candid about it than you’d think.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesupr.org

'The Green Knight' Review With Casey

Director David Lowery is not a stranger to experimental or cerebral filmmaking, with his most popular example being the 2017 film, A Ghost Story. His latest experiment, The Green Knight, is adapted from the 14th century Middle English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, about a member of King Arthur's court in the middle ages who accepts the challenge to a game of beheading from the magical Green Knight, and a bargain to reunite one year in the future. This bargain sends the reluctant hero on a quest through the foggy English countryside where he tests his wits, strength, and virtue.
Movies/Film

‘The Green Knight’ Ending Explained: David Lowery Turns to a Martin Scorsese Classic to Conclude His Thoughtful Fantasy Epic

The Green Knight has been out for over a week now, so I think it’s safe to start talking about the film’s beautiful, bewitching ending. I’ve seen some proclaim the finale to be “confusing,” but I respectfully disagree. Director David Lowery cloaks the final moments of his fantasy epic in mystery, but everything you need to truly know is there, waiting for you. And it helps if you’ve seen a particular Martin Scorsese movie, too.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Green Knight To Screen Virtually For One Day Only

This is the sort of thing that is going to be happening a lot more if we're going to make a guess. The Green Knight is one of the best movies of the entire year and has been on the top of this writer's "most anticipated" list since it was initially delayed due to COVID-19. It was one of the big movies that people were championing to get some sort of PVOD release during the pandemic, but A24 stuck to their guns and gave the movie a theatrical release last month. It did pretty well, all things considered, but there was likely still a large number of people that didn't go see the movie due to the spiking COVID-19 numbers due to the Delta variant. A24 decided that they would give people the chance to see the movie without risking the movie theater. They announced a one-night-only virtual screening for the movie on August 18th. Tickets can be purchased here for $20 and absolutely worth the look. This really is one of the best of the year, and while it is amazing on the big screen, it's one of those movies that really just needs to be seen in general.
MoviesEmerald Media

A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ is not the new ‘Lord of the Rings’

Eight out of the 27 people seated in my Sunday night screening of “The Green Knight” walked out before the ending credits rolled. That means that roughly one-third of the people watching decided that this two-hour epic tale was not worth the price of admission. However, the rest of us were enthralled. David Lowery’s adaptation of the 13th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” was stunning; it featured compelling acting, beautiful cinematography and undeniable truths of life. But its slow paced plot and lack of blockbuster action left some viewers bored and wanting more.
MoviesEngadget

'The Green Knight' will be available to stream August 18th for one night only

The Green Knight, one of the best movies of the year, is currently only available to watch in theaters. However, there's some good news if you can't make it out to your local cinema. Distributor A24 plans to stream the film for one night only on August 18th, and you can purchase the $20 ticket to see The Green Knight starting today through the company's Screening Room website.
Moviesramascreen.com

This Thursday, THE GREEN KNIGHT Comes Home

This Thursday, August 19th David Lowery’s acclaimed Arthurian epic The Green Knight will be available everywhere you rent movies. Starring Dev Patel as the legendary Sir Gawain — there’s no better company for a hot summer knight. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT...
Moviesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘The Green Knight’ Will Cast a Spell and Take You on an Epic Quest

It’s Christmastime in Camelot, and King Arthur (a warm, paternalistic Sean Harris) and Queen Guinevere (Kate Dickie) have gathered the court together for a celebratory feast. The merry atmosphere is interrupted by the appearance of The Green Knight, a being with bark-like skin and no weapon. He has come to...
MoviesVulture

The Green Knight’s Cut-to-Black Ending, Explained

Warning for fans of contemporary cinema and/or medieval literature: This article spoils both the ending of the recent film The Green Knight as well as the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”. Gawain (Dev Patel) — and it is just Gawain, no “Sir” here — has come to...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Softoffice Celebrates Release of 'The Green Knight'

Following its Minari release, Softoffice has now prepared promotional merch for the opening of A24‘s The Green Knight in South Korea. The local art and fashion community collective created the promotional T-shirt to celebrate the film in partnership with film distributor Challan. Unfortunately not for sale, the merch was presented to initial audiences in South Korea.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Green Knight’ Will Be Available to Rent Online This Week

Fans of Dev Patel, Arthurian legends, talking foxes and more are in for a treat. A24 has announced that “The Green Knight” will be available to rent on digital platforms starting Thursday. It will be on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Redbox and more.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Malgosia Turzanska On Her Radical Vision For The Medieval Costumes In ‘The Green Knight’

After nearly 18 months with nary a trip to the movies, watching The Green Knight on the big screen – in all of its sweeping, thunderous, and sumptuous glory – is to experience the thrill of the cinema as if for the first time. Directed by David Lowery, the genre-bending auteur behind Ain’t Them Bodies Saints and A Ghost Story, and based on a late 14th-century chivalric romance poem, The Green Knight features armour-clad knights, lavishly costumed Arthurian lords and ladies, cloaked witches, and even a talking fox. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of grey-skied Irish marshlands and crumbling stone castles, the film takes you deep into sacred forests, courtly chambers, and the eerie, glowing depths of a blood-red lake. It is, to put it lightly, a visual feast.
Moviesunothegateway.com

“The Green Knight” and Modern-Day Honor

“Tell me a tale of yourself, that I might know thee.”. By the time this exchange was delivered, director David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” had already seized my attention and refused to let go. The opening shot alone contains an otherworldly mix of light, stone, royal regalia and mystical fire. It is followed by an introduction to the film’s very unique hero Gawain, played perfectly by Dev Patel.
Moviesimdb.com

How to Watch ‘The Green Knight’ at Home

(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: The Green Knight.) Who doesn’t love moody, atmospheric, and impressively restrained takes on Arthurian lore? David Lowery does, that’s for sure. The writer/director’s unique reinterpretation of The Green Knight isn’t for everyone, but […]
Books & LiteratureFANGORIA

David Lowery Pitched Himself on an Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Jaunt”

Today’s episode of THE KINGCAST (currently available everywhere via the FANGORIA Podcast Network; here’s a link to the iTunes version) features The Green Knight director David Lowery discussing one of Stephen King’s as-yet-unadapted, lesser-discussed and best recent novels: 2011’s Revival, which is something like King’s modern take on the classic Frankenstein story, with a twist.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Green Lantern” Director Talks Film’s Failure

For ten years, the failed DC Comics film adaptation of “Green Lantern” has been the butt of many jokes, quite a few of which have been told by the film’s star Ryan Reynolds. On paper though it had some potential, partly due to the involvement of New Zealand filmmaker Martin...
MusicIndiewire

‘The Green Knight’ and ‘Get Out’ Composers Talk About Writing the Choral Music That Mystified Each Other

Every score is its own adventure, no matter what equipment you set out with or how many people might be along for the journey. As composer Daniel Hart approaches a double-digit number of films he’s worked on with director David Lowery, the two have an even greater range of past experiences to draw on. For 2016’s “A Ghost Story,” Hart estimates that about 80% of the music that made it into the final cut was their collective first try.

Comments / 0

Community Policy