Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

The Best Crab Cakes In Oklahoma Can Be Found At Rococo On Western

By Ashley
Posted by 
Only In Oklahoma
Only In Oklahoma
 5 days ago

Oklahoma is known for many different types of foods but seafood is usually not one of them. We have found a locally owned restaurant in the heart of Oklahoma City that may change your mind when it comes to seafood in Oklahoma.The crab cakes at Rococo on Western taste like something you would find on the East Coast. If the urge to splurge on this breaded delicacy strikes, we suggest you pay this little eatery a visit.

Rococo on Western is located at 4308 North Western Avenue in Oklahoma City and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWQWV_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

When you indulge in these crab cakes you will undoubtedly think you are eating seafood on the East Coast and that is exactly what Chef Bruce Rinehart is hoping for. Rinehart is a Boston, Mass. native and prides himself on serving crab cakes like he used to eat in Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA7dn_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

Of course Rococo on Western serves more than crab cakes like this super-tender center-cut filet mignon that is cooked to perfection and covered in béarnaise sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngw84_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

The intimate interior is both inviting and comfortable. This is the kind of place where a meal takes time. No shortcuts here and no one is in a hurry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StBez_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

Another great menu choice is this incredible "pork chop for the ages." It is served browned to perfection and is more tender than any pork chop we have ever tasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlYTS_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

Rococo On Western's happy hour never disappoints...$5.00 drinks specials and $5.00 appetizers are a perfect way to unwind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TGmS_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

If you are in the mood for lunch then we suggest one of their handmade signature sandwiches like this house Reuben. It tastes just like an East Coast deli sandwich and is a mouthful of yumminess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbm1z_0bVcv58g00
Facebook/LoveRococo.OKC

To learn more about Rocco on Western, click here.

Attention, seafood lovers! There’s another delectable restaurant in Midwest City that serves seafood (and steak) so good, your mouth will water just walking in the door. Click here to read more.

The post The Best Crab Cakes In Oklahoma Can Be Found At Rococo On Western appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Oklahoma

Only In Oklahoma

3K+
Followers
387
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oklahoma is for people who LOVE the Sooner State. We publish one Oklahoma article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Best Crab Cakes#Facebook Loverococo#B Arnaise#Okc Rococo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Medicine Park, Oklahoma Is Perfect For A Family Getaway

On the lookout for the perfect family getaway in Oklahoma? Whether you’re up for the fast pace of the big city or you crave the coziness of a small town, you’ll find the right destination without venturing too far from home. Medicine Park, for example, fits the bill if you’re looking for a small, friendly […] The post With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Medicine Park, Oklahoma Is Perfect For A Family Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Philadelphia-Style Ice Desserts From Puopolo’s Italian Ice & Creamery In Oklahoma Is Worth A Trip From Any Corner Of The State

Oklahoma has lots of ice cream shops to choose from, but we think we may have found the best. Puopolo’s Italian Ice and Creamery in Tulsa serves some of the most original and best tasting ice creams in the Sooner State. Their brilliant combination of soft-serve ice cream and Italian ice is an absolute must-try. […] The post The Philadelphia-Style Ice Desserts From Puopolo’s Italian Ice & Creamery In Oklahoma Is Worth A Trip From Any Corner Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Oklahoma In The Early 1900s

One of the greatest photographic archives in U.S. history was taken between 1935 and 1944 under the direction of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and the Office of War Information (OWI). Luckily, Oklahoma was included and over 2,000 photographs were captured by traveling photographers – Dorothea Lange, Russell Lee, and Arthur Rothstein. Keep scrolling to see 11 historic photos (and their original descriptions) that show us what it was like living in Oklahoma in the late 1930s.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Most Delcicious Comfort Food And Fresh-Baked Sweets Can Be Found At Strayhouse Kitchen + Coffee In Oklahoma

Strayhouse Kitchen & Coffee specializes in health-conscious comfort food made from scratch, fresh baked sweets, and specialty coffees. The food here is some of the most delicious we have tasted. They are located within a century-old lumber yard in Historic Downtown Clinton. This is one of the truly unique dining experiences in Oklahoma so plan […] The post The Most Delcicious Comfort Food And Fresh-Baked Sweets Can Be Found At Strayhouse Kitchen + Coffee In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Enjoy A Fully Hands-On Petting Zoo Experience At Nomad’s Animal Encounter In Oklahoma

I don’t know about you but it’s hard to beat an afternoon snuggling with adorable fur babies. Nomad’s Animal Encounter is a hands-on petting zoo in Seminole where guests can get an up-close and personal experience with a variety of farm and exotic animals. Unlike zoos, you can go inside each animal’s enclosures for an […] The post Enjoy A Fully Hands-On Petting Zoo Experience At Nomad’s Animal Encounter In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

If You Love The Great Outdoors, Visit Osage Hills State Park In Oklahoma For An Experience To Remember

If you love the great outdoors, visit Osage Hills Park in Eastern Oklahoma for an experience to remember. This gorgeous state park boasts over 1,000 acres and offers outdoor recreation opportunities including camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, and more. If you’re interested in learning more about Osage Hills State Park and would like to book an […] The post If You Love The Great Outdoors, Visit Osage Hills State Park In Oklahoma For An Experience To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

13 Enchanting Spots In Oklahoma You Never Knew Existed

The Sooner State is a treasure trove of destinations just waiting to be discovered. Even if you are a native Oklahoman, there are still hidden places in Oklahoma to explore and admire.  While some of these locations might not be a surprise to locals, they will be shocking to many outsiders that still think Oklahoma […] The post 13 Enchanting Spots In Oklahoma You Never Knew Existed appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

This Summer, Cool Down With Wildly Delicious Desserts From The Tiki Cabana In Oklahoma

With the summer heat fully upon us, it seems like we’re all looking for that perfect cold treat to cool us down. While you can find ice cream and snow cone stands all throughout the state, it is rare to find them together. The Tiki Cabana in Gore, Oklahoma, offers just that. Whether you love […] The post This Summer, Cool Down With Wildly Delicious Desserts From The Tiki Cabana In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Since 1955, Mary’s Grill Has Been Serving Oklahomans Down-Home Meals Too Good To Be True

There are times when all that sounds good to eat is a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal like grandma used to make. Oklahoma is famous for its comfort food and one of the best places to get some is at Mary’s Grill. Located in Tonkawa, Mary’s Grill is the kind of place that immediately feels familiar […] The post Since 1955, Mary’s Grill Has Been Serving Oklahomans Down-Home Meals Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Rolled Ice Cream From TaiOkie Food Truck In Oklahoma Is Outrageously Delicious

Everybody knows summertime is the best time for ice cream. We have found a new spin on an old classic that you may just love. Taiyaki is a Japanese ice cream treat that’s just beginning to become popular in Oklahoma. These distinctive fish-shaped waffle cones are served with amazing rolled ice cream and topped with all kinds of scrumptious goodies. TaiOkie is an Oklahoma City-based food truck that is one of the first to bring this international dessert to the Sooner State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma

Ever had the urge to fly? Not on an airplane but actually soaring through the clouds as if you had wings. Well, we cannot get you real wings but we have found an amazing spot in Oklahoma that allows you to defy gravity, at least for a few minutes. Sail Grand located at Shangri-La Marina […] The post Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

For That Wonderful, Relaxed Experience You Need, Head To Shiloh Morning Inn In Oklahoma

Who doesn’t need a peaceful escape after the craziness of the last year? One of the best places to relax away from the hustle and bustle of life is at Shiloh Morning Inn, located in Ardmore in southern Oklahoma. This B&B is home to over 70 acres in the most beautiful setting and it’s everything […] The post For That Wonderful, Relaxed Experience You Need, Head To Shiloh Morning Inn In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At Arnold’s, A Nostalgic Eatery In Oklahoma

When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Timeless Oklahoma Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once

Jamil’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City is one place that you have to try at least once. This family-owned restaurant hasn’t changed much since they opened their doors for business way back in 1964. For over 50 years they have been the perfect place for a business lunch or a family gathering at dinner. Located only […] The post The Timeless Oklahoma Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Here Are 9 Unique Day Trips In Oklahoma That Are An Absolute Must-Do

Welcome to the beautiful state of Oklahoma, where there is so much to do. Seriously! If you’ve ever searched for “day trips near me in Oklahoma”, then you’ve hit the payload! We’ve compiled a list of the best of the best day trips in Oklahoma that we’re more than certain you’ll love. Looking to get […] The post Here Are 9 Unique Day Trips In Oklahoma That Are An Absolute Must-Do appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 2

Community Policy