Love Island: Who left the villa tonight?

By Ellie Harrison
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Love Island waved goodbye to another couple tonight (18 August).

The seventh series of the hit ITV2 reality show has seen a litany of contestants be shown the exit door already – and tonight’s episode featured two more.

The remaining couples’ survival on the show was put to a public vote, with the least popular pair being removed from the villa.

At the episode’s end, it was revealed that Mary and Aaron, the latest two to arrive at the villa, were the unlucky pair.

“It’s killing me that Aaron is going because he would be someone I’d pick as a friend on the outside,” said Toby.

“Love you all so much and enjoy the rest of your time,” said Mary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tp3o5_0bVcuaKT00

Aaron added that he “wouldnt change it for the world”, saying: “I met amazing people and bagged a worldie so can’t complain.”

Mary said that the “next step is dating, just some us time, we can’t wait to start our journey outside”.

You can read a full list of the contestants who have already been kicked off the series here .

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

The Independent

The Independent

