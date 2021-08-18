Cancel
Software

Nvidia voices optimism about biometrics, edge AI for financial services

By Jim Davis
biometricupdate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraud management and security are two key pillars to maintaining trust in financial services. Companies such as Nvidia have already been using artificial intelligence in the industry for those reasons, but now there is an opportunity to play a major role helping customers in financial services outperform competitors. Voice-based applications ranging from authentication to conversational AI are one of the key areas of interest. Nvidia executives spoke with Biometric Update to talk about using AI and biometrics to provide solutions that are used to help companies secure financial assets.

#Financial Services#Voice Recognition#Biometrics#Customer Loyalty#Ai#Fintech
