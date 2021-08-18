Lloyd Farrell Rawlings
FEB. 19, 1941 — AUG. 13, 2021. Lloyd Farrell Rawlings, 80, of New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, August 13, 2021. Farrell was born February 19, 1941, in Orem, Utah, to Wesley and Bernice Rawlings. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Orem High School. In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Jolley. He attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a degree in Agronomy in 1964.
