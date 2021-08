Lawyers for The New York Times reportedly shared a memo that wasn't meant to be seen by a newly-formed union made up of hundreds of staffers amid contentious negotiations. The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Michael Lebowich, a partner at the firm Proskauer Rose, sent an email titled "Tech Organizing Unit Scope Decision Options" to his colleagues as well as Times senior vice president and deputy general counsel Andrew Gutterman, which according to the Beast "laid out options for how the paper could respond to recent efforts by tech and product staffers to form a union."