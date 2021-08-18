Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

I’m making a very brief appearance on the blog as I’m in the middle of some self-induced household chaos and despite my best efforts, I’ve gotten a little stressed. First, it was little niggles like the fixtures not matching each other despite being purchased from the same range, necessitating countless calls and emails to customer service and having to explain and send photos of the same thing again and again before anything gets actioned while the contingent renovation milestones got dangerously close.