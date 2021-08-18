Conservative Media Adds Afghans To Long List Of Immigrants To Keep Out Of America
Serving up a steady diet of fearmongering has made some conservative media hosts and their cable channels a lot of money. Right-wing media thrives on fear, especially the possibility of someone non-white invading your neighborhood. So it took less than a news cycle for those on the far right to exploit a plane load of Afghans running for their collective lives. While many saw the photo of 640 Afghans packed on a plane as a sign of hope for those on board, others portrayed it as the latest wave of immigrants to assault our shores. Take Steve Cortes, Newsmax host and former Donald Trump adviser who tweeted, “Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town?“www.newsandguts.com
