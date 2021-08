It can be bittersweet teaching our children to become more independent of us when it comes to parenting, but we know it is one of our core responsibilities. Teaching children independence and the ability to do simple everyday tasks is helpful in the household; it helps build their confidence, which is something we all want our little ones to have. When it comes to getting kids involved, there are countless ways to do this, from starting early Montessori style to chore charts. Every family is unique, so what works for one may not work for another. But, there are some tried and true ways that work for almost all children. Let's look at ways you can quickly get your kids involved in helping out with tasks and chores throughout the house.