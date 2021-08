GREENSBORO — "The biggest dogs have feelings," Travis Shaw said Saturday evening, and he wasn't afraid to let them show. With hundreds of supporters and family surrounding him on the field at Jamieson Stadium, the Grimsley football star shared tears and laughs in equal measure as he committed to North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive lineman chose the Tar Heels from among a group of finalists that also included Clemson, Georgia and N.C. A&T.