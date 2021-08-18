CAL FIRE unable to use all firefighting resources against Caldor Fire
Crews battling the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe are facing stiff opposition from both steep mountain terrain and red flag warning weather conditions.www.audacy.com
Crews battling the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe are facing stiff opposition from both steep mountain terrain and red flag warning weather conditions.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Comments / 0