Public Safety

CAL FIRE unable to use all firefighting resources against Caldor Fire

By Matt Bigler
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

Crews battling the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe are facing stiff opposition from both steep mountain terrain and red flag warning weather conditions.

www.audacy.com

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

