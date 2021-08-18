CAL FIRE unable to use all firefighting resources against Caldor Fire

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Authorities say two civilians have been injured in the Caldor Fire. Cal Fire reports that, overnight into Tuesday, one person was transported from the Grizzly Flats area with serious injuries. That person had apparently walked up to firefighters in the area to ask for help. The second person was also found in the Grizzly Flats area on Tuesday. That person suffered severe injuries, but the exact nature of the injuries has not been disclosed. Both injured people were taken by air ambulance to local hospitals. #Caldorfire News Release: TWO CIVIILIAN INJURIES REPORTED ON CALDOR FIRE pic.twitter.com/y3LYm9rlqj — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021 Firefighters say it is imperative that people in areas under evacuation orders or warnings heed those directions. Several evacuation centers have been opened, including at Cameron Park CSD along 2502 Country Club Drive. The Diamond Springs Fire Hall is now full, Cal Fire says.