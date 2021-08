Tottenham manager Nuno admits going back to Wolves today will be "special". Nuno returns to Molineux for the first time since his departure at the end of last season. “It's going to be special, no doubts about it, special," said Nuno, who joined Wolves after stints at Porto and Valencia. “It was four years of our lives working together, with the fans, from day one, and we should be so thankful.