New Study: America's Afterschool Programs Providing More STEM Learning Opportunities, But Students from Low-Income Families Most Likely to Miss Out

TRIO Talent Search will be provided five years of funding to help a minimum of 729 students from 15 schools in the Western Upper Peninsula find their path to college. HANCOCK, MI. (AUGUST 12, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Education announced that Finlandia University will receive a federal TRIO Talent Search grant to help more low income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees to prepare for and enroll in college. The TRIO Talent Search program has been hosted by Finlandia University for over 30 years and has helped over a thousand students achieve their dream of obtaining a college degree.