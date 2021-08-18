Cancel
Silicone Potting Compounds Market Witness COVID-19 Impact, Analysis, Status and Leading Global Companies 2021-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Silicone Potting Compounds Market by Curing Technique, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global silicone potting compounds market size was valued at $931.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,247.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

