Clarksburg, WV

Stephen Michael Williams

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Michael Williams, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the United Hospital Center.He was born in Clarksburg on August 4, 1948, a son of the late Pete and Catherine Heatherly Williams.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Brown Williams.Also surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Shields and her husband Andrew of Lima, OH and Melissa Shearer of Fairmont; four grandchildren, Olivia and Emma Shields and Kelsey and Kendale Shearer; one uncle, Joe Williams of Brookville, PA; and several cousins.Mr. Williams was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Fairmont State College and was a retired Insurance Agent with Federated and All State Insurance Companies. He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam.Steve never met a stranger and enjoyed golfing. He was a former member of the Sunny Croft Country Club and the Clarksburg Baptist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 am with Lou Ortenzio officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Tee-West Virginia, 2115 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25389.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

