ONU and Mercy Health-St. Rita's partner up to bring doctors to rural areas

Ohio Northern University and Mercy Health-St. Rita's are teaming up to bring doctors to rural communities. Wednesday, the mobile clinic was at the Alger Food Pantry and physicians in the internal residency program were on hand to meet with residents one on one. Before the partnership, ONU students could do normal screenings like cholesterol and diabetes, now with the doctors on board, they will be able to do EKGs and basic breathing tests. Plus, the doctors will be able to prescribe some medicine to get them on the path to wellness.