Alphabet’s Waymo building Texas autonomous trucking hub
Waymo Via, the trucking wing of the Alphabet-owned autonomous driving tech company, is preparing to scale up its operations with a major new Texas hub. The South Dallas facility will be able to accommodate hundreds of trucks at a time, Waymo announced Wednesday. The plan is for Waymo Via to grow its presence in the area from routes o I-10, I-20 and I-45, as well as connecting to its Phoenix operations center and supporting long haul routes across the region.www.foxbusiness.com
