ESPN names Texas RB Bijan Robinson one of the most important players in college football

By Cami Griffin
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas running back Bijan Robinson is no doubt one of the most explosive playmakers in college football. The former five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class has certainly lived up to the hype. Although he was used sparingly as a true freshman under Tom Herman, Robinson is expected to be featured heavily under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian this season.

