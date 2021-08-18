ESPN names Texas RB Bijan Robinson one of the most important players in college football
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is no doubt one of the most explosive playmakers in college football. The former five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class has certainly lived up to the hype. Although he was used sparingly as a true freshman under Tom Herman, Robinson is expected to be featured heavily under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian this season.longhornswire.usatoday.com
