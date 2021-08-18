From the Notepad: Meshing Doesn't Always Look Pretty

PITTSBURGH -- Day 19 of training camp comes to a close at Heinz Field and the focus throughout the day was set on one group - the starting offensive line.

"It’s that time of year," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We’re working to develop cohesion, and I’m sure it’s running its course."

This was the second time this summer the Steelers had their first-team offensive line on the field together. So, naturally, the question arose - how good is this group?

There were memorable plays during Pittsburgh's team period. Unfortunately, most were more worrisome than hopeful.

On the first three plays from scrimmage, Melvin Ingram recorded a sack, tackle for loss and another sack. He came in untouched on the second and third play.

Chukwuma Okorafor is still a question mark. He couldn't handle Cam Heyward during the opening drive, allowing him to close the left side on the first three plays.

It wasn't a great opening drive.

The Steelers decided maybe a quick pass would help the situation. It didn't.

A quick screen to James Washington was swallowed up by defenders. Zach Banner was in the area, but it's hard to block three defenders when you're waiting for the rest of the team to get to the sideline.

Even against the backups, there were struggles. Robert Spillane met Anthony McFarland as he received a handoff. Joe Haeg showed up on a screen pass a few plays later, but he showed up four seconds late. Not contributing well has been a theme for Haeg.

Don't worry too much; there was some good. The starting offensive line held their own against the second-team defense (outside of Spillane's tackle for loss). While that's still a group of backups, it's the Steelers' defense - which might be the best defense in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger had all day to find Diontae Johnson on the sideline on a waggle-pass. The whole line pulled the defense to the left side of the field while Roethlisberger stood on the right.

Easy first down.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. continues to grow. For a player who looked lost and a little stiff during the beginning of camp, Moore is becoming a pretty impressive part of this group.

Right now, he's playing right tackle behind Banner and working as the jumbo tackle. Remember "No. 72 reporting for eligible"? That's now Moore's job.

Other rookie Kendrick Green is still learning but has plenty of potential. Head coach Mike Tomlin pretty much declared him the starting center heading into Week 1.

Green is working with a learning curve. His first snap in the rain rolled on the ground about three feet. He realized quickly it's not the best idea to wear gloves when it's wet.

It's nothing, but it's also something. Green is still pretty new to this life at center, so be patient with little things.

The group is a work-in-progress, but there's glue to keep the core strong when the season starts.

Kevin Dotson is every bit of dominant he's believe to be. There hasn't been a moment to worry about him on the field.

Trai Turner is a proven veteran working in training camp. Maybe he didn't play the best in the team's second preseason game, but he's a five-time Pro Bowler - it's hard to imagine he was too fired up to play an exhibition.

"Slowly but surely, we’re starting to get there," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "Every rep they take together is a big deal. Cohesion’s a big deal."

Right now, it looks bad. Sometimes, really bad. But chemistry is half the battle on the offensive line. Day 2 of meshing won't be fireworks.

Day 18 (Week 1 vs. Buffalo) should be fireworks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.