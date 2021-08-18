Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From the Notepad: Meshing Doesn't Always Look Pretty

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Day 19 of training camp comes to a close at Heinz Field and the focus throughout the day was set on one group - the starting offensive line.

"It’s that time of year," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We’re working to develop cohesion, and I’m sure it’s running its course."

This was the second time this summer the Steelers had their first-team offensive line on the field together. So, naturally, the question arose - how good is this group?

There were memorable plays during Pittsburgh's team period. Unfortunately, most were more worrisome than hopeful.

On the first three plays from scrimmage, Melvin Ingram recorded a sack, tackle for loss and another sack. He came in untouched on the second and third play.

Chukwuma Okorafor is still a question mark. He couldn't handle Cam Heyward during the opening drive, allowing him to close the left side on the first three plays.

It wasn't a great opening drive.

The Steelers decided maybe a quick pass would help the situation. It didn't.

A quick screen to James Washington was swallowed up by defenders. Zach Banner was in the area, but it's hard to block three defenders when you're waiting for the rest of the team to get to the sideline.

Even against the backups, there were struggles. Robert Spillane met Anthony McFarland as he received a handoff. Joe Haeg showed up on a screen pass a few plays later, but he showed up four seconds late. Not contributing well has been a theme for Haeg.

Don't worry too much; there was some good. The starting offensive line held their own against the second-team defense (outside of Spillane's tackle for loss). While that's still a group of backups, it's the Steelers' defense - which might be the best defense in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger had all day to find Diontae Johnson on the sideline on a waggle-pass. The whole line pulled the defense to the left side of the field while Roethlisberger stood on the right.

Easy first down.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. continues to grow. For a player who looked lost and a little stiff during the beginning of camp, Moore is becoming a pretty impressive part of this group.

Right now, he's playing right tackle behind Banner and working as the jumbo tackle. Remember "No. 72 reporting for eligible"? That's now Moore's job.

Other rookie Kendrick Green is still learning but has plenty of potential. Head coach Mike Tomlin pretty much declared him the starting center heading into Week 1.

Green is working with a learning curve. His first snap in the rain rolled on the ground about three feet. He realized quickly it's not the best idea to wear gloves when it's wet.

It's nothing, but it's also something. Green is still pretty new to this life at center, so be patient with little things.

The group is a work-in-progress, but there's glue to keep the core strong when the season starts.

Kevin Dotson is every bit of dominant he's believe to be. There hasn't been a moment to worry about him on the field.

Trai Turner is a proven veteran working in training camp. Maybe he didn't play the best in the team's second preseason game, but he's a five-time Pro Bowler - it's hard to imagine he was too fired up to play an exhibition.

"Slowly but surely, we’re starting to get there," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "Every rep they take together is a big deal. Cohesion’s a big deal."

Right now, it looks bad. Sometimes, really bad. But chemistry is half the battle on the offensive line. Day 2 of meshing won't be fireworks.

Day 18 (Week 1 vs. Buffalo) should be fireworks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
319
Followers
425
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Joe Haeg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notepad#American Football#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized, every practice rep analyzed, every breath they took was watched closely by Steeler fans. One of the most anticipated roster fights I can remember was set to headline the Steelers return to preseason football.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tomlin's plan for Steelers LB Joe Schobert versus Lions

Aside from the excitement of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger taking the field for the first time this preseason is seeing newly acquired linebacker Joe Schobert in the Black and Gold. Schobert, traded to the Steelers from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, will suit up tonight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy