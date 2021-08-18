Tornado Watch until 8 pm for much of the Washington region. Here's the latest

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the DMV.



A second line of storms this evening may bring wind damage and isolated tornadoes to the metro Washington, DC.

Critical timing for severe weather is now until 8 p.m. in the D.C. metro.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Early strong storms, lingering showers and muggy. Low: 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, stray p.m. storms. High: 89.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm with showers and storms. High: 83.



Forecast Discussion:

We are under a Red Weather Alert through 8 p.m. because of the Tornado Watch. Some of the storms have become severe again, with wind damage and isolated tornadoes. The Tornado Watch has been cancelled I 81 and west and in southern Maryland as well. We catch a break Thursday with no, or just an isolated storm. Showers and storms return Friday across the DMV.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Early strong storms, lingering showers and muggy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot, a stray afternoon storm. Highs: 86 - 90. Winds: NW - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny and just warm with showers and storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Extended Forecast:

Plan on warm to hot and/or humid weather through the weekend. Some afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible each day.



Saturday: Warm and humid with more p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Sunday: Hot, partly cloudy. Isolated storm. Highs: 86 - 91.

Monday : Hot and mainly dry. Highs: 88 - 93.

