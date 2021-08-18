Cancel
Texas State

ESPN names Texas RB Bijan Robinson one of the most important players in college football

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is no doubt one of the most explosive playmakers in college football.

The former five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class has certainly lived up to the hype. Although he was used sparingly as a true freshman under Tom Herman, Robinson is expected to be featured heavily under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian this season.

Robinson concluded the 2020 season with 703 rushing yards, including 183 in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He set the school record for yards per carry in a game (19.1) at Kansas State and yards per carry in a season (8.2).

He’s deservingly received numerous preseason accolades ahead of the 2021 season. Texas’ star running back landed at No. 22 in ESPN’s rankings of college football’s 25 most important players for 2021.

Steve Sarkisian’s first Texas offense won’t have the otherworldly bounty of talent that he worked with at Alabama last fall, but he’ll have at least one incredible piece in Robinson. The 2020 blue-chipper exploded late last fall, gaining a combined 651 rushing and receiving yards in just 55 touches in his last five games. One assumes he’ll see as much of the ball as he can handle in 2021, and Texas will be better off for it.

It may be too premature for a Heisman discussion, but it’s a solid bet that Robinson will soon become a household name across the country.

