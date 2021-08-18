Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Offensive line target decommits from Pitt, turns eyes to Florida

By David Rosenberg
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EliBA_0bVck4re00

A few days ago, the Gators’ offensive line class of 2022 had a murky future with only one lineman committed. Then, three-star offensive tackle David Conner committed to the team, and three-star Ja’Kavion Nonar de-committed from Pittsburgh.

Florida offered Nonar in early August even though he was verbally committed to the Panthers. Ole Miss followed suit days later and Nonar has now reopened his recruiting. It starts with some love for Florida too.

Measuring at 6-feet-7-inches and 275 pounds, Nonar is the No. 124 offensive tackle in the 247Sports rankings. He burst onto the recruiting scene in June and could rise up the list as the season goes on.

Nonar’s decision may take a bit as the young tackle has laid out plans to visit schools before potentially deciding in late October or early November. Miami, FSU and Missouri have reached out to him recently and more could join the race.

It seems that the Gators have a good chance at landing Nonar and getting back on track with their offensive line recruiting, but the Hurricanes and Seminoles could provide some in-state recruiting competition.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Recruiting#American Football#Panthers#Seminoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Viewed As “Sleeper”

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up, but it’s anyone’s guess to where the elite prospect will play college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class. 247Sports’ Composite Rankings have Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR to be waived by Tampa Bay

Former Alabama wide receiver T.J. Simmons will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. According to reporter Rick Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving Simmons in the latest round of roster cuts. The Pinson, Alabama native originally signed with UA as part of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class....
Knoxville, TNrockytopinsider.com

Lane Kiffin Blasts “Rocky Top” During Ole Miss Practice

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is already getting his team ready for their October road test in Knoxville. During Monday’s fall camp in Oxford, “Rocky Top” could be heard playing on the speakers during the Rebels practice. Kiffin and the Rebels will travel to Neyland Stadium to take on...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback News

Ohio State has officially named its starting quarterback for its season opener against Minnesota. On Saturday, head coach Ryan Day announced that C.J. Stroud will start under center for the Buckeyes. Day explained that Stroud created more than enough separation from Jack Miller and Kyle McCord to be named Ohio...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins make changes on offensive line

Trading for 2019 second-round pick Greg Little, the Dolphins continue to shuffle their offensive line group. But they are making more changes among their in-house personnel as well. They have shifted second-round pick Liam Eichenberg from tackle to guard, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While Dolphins offensive...
on3.com

Lane Kiffin responds to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral wearing 'Lane Train' shirt

Lane Kiffin is one of the few college football coaches who truly embraces social media. On Monday, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral showed up to his press conference sporting a “Lane Train,” t-shirt. The Rebels head coach, of course, took to Twitter to express gratitude toward his signal caller. Kiffin...
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon target Ben Roberts decommits from Washington

Oregon Ducks target and four-star defensive lineman Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City, Utah) announced on Instagram Tuesday morning he is decommitting from the University of Washington. Roberts’ de-commitment catches the attention of basically every school in the Pac-12. The 6-foot-4, 290 pounder in the class of 2022 had 14 recorded...
Alabama StateDaily Comet

4-star running back Le'Veon Moss decommits from Alabama

Four-star running back Le'Veon Moss decommitted from Alabama on Thursday. The Istrouma prospect is the No. 5 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 6 running back in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. Moss has taken two visits to Texas A&M — one official, another unofficial — since committing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy