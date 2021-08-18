Offensive line target decommits from Pitt, turns eyes to Florida

A few days ago, the Gators’ offensive line class of 2022 had a murky future with only one lineman committed. Then, three-star offensive tackle David Conner committed to the team, and three-star Ja’Kavion Nonar de-committed from Pittsburgh.

Florida offered Nonar in early August even though he was verbally committed to the Panthers. Ole Miss followed suit days later and Nonar has now reopened his recruiting. It starts with some love for Florida too.

Measuring at 6-feet-7-inches and 275 pounds, Nonar is the No. 124 offensive tackle in the 247Sports rankings. He burst onto the recruiting scene in June and could rise up the list as the season goes on.

Nonar’s decision may take a bit as the young tackle has laid out plans to visit schools before potentially deciding in late October or early November. Miami, FSU and Missouri have reached out to him recently and more could join the race.

It seems that the Gators have a good chance at landing Nonar and getting back on track with their offensive line recruiting, but the Hurricanes and Seminoles could provide some in-state recruiting competition.

