Bobby Price getting a crash course at cornerback

Bobby Price is still getting used to the concept of playing cornerback. Now in his second season with the Lions, Price was moved from safety in the middle of last week to outside cornerback.

Price had never played a single snap in his entire football life at cornerback. He’s been a safety with the Lions and in college at Norfolk State, plus a high school career at quarterback.

When asked if the transition was easy or quick, Price offered a blunt rejection.

“Hell no,” Price said following Tuesday night’s practice. “It’s a lot different than playing safety. (At) Safety you’ve got to make a lot more calls, so it’s a lot more on the mental. But corner is covering guys wherever they go. So it’s a different transition, but I feel like I’m athletic enough and I have the capabilities to play this position.”

With some post-practice help from veteran CB Mike Ford and wideout Tyrell Williams, Price is taking a crash course in using his hands and looking for the ball in the air on the outside at CB.

“I’m trying to get better, work on my hands at the line, just try and get comfortable at corner,” Price said. “I’ve always played safety so just trying to figure out when I transition my eyes, when I’m supposed to look back. Just working press/jam. Just different techniques at corner.”

Price was victimized by a long pass play on the Buffalo Bills’ final game-winning drive in the preseason opener, a play where his complete lack of experience at both hand usage and ball recognition were on full display. But he’s got length and speed that cannot be taught. Those traits offer Price a real path to sticking in Detroit for a second season, likely on the practice squad, but also for a longer stint if the lessons are learned and applied at cornerback.