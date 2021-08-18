Cancel
Health

Wellness Wednesday: Toxic Positivity

aymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore often than not, cliche pep talk phrases are used when talking to our friends who are sad. And while our intentions might be good, these positive phrases often dismiss what people are going through, and are a form of toxic positivity. Needless to say, there are certain phrases and...

www.aymag.com

Health
Education
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: How To Help One Another Prepare for Going Back to School

Wellness Wednesday: How To Help One Another Prepare for Going Back to School. There are a lot of uncertainties right now with the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Fortunately, Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, says that by helping one another with transitional anxieties, we also help ourselves.
Upworthy

A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity'

A Helpful Chart to Explain the Difference Between Support and 'Toxic Positivity " was originally published on The Mighty. There's no denying that positivity can be powerful. I know when I'm struggling with anxiety and negative thoughts, if I can hold onto an ounce of hope — that I'll make it through, that I'm not defined by my thoughts, that I'm not as bad as my brain is making me out to be — I can cope a little better. The positivity we hold within ourselves, when we can manage it, makes it a little easier to get by.
Health
gritdaily.com

Health and Wellness

Startups Are Ready to Disrupt the Kidney Dialysis Market. The kidney failure crisis in the United States is an under-discussed tragedy. In 2018, 786,000 Americans were living with ESRD (end-stage renal disease). While the healthcare industry chooses to focus on the needs of active, middle-aged dialysis patients, the truth is that 80% of ESRD patients are 65 or older. Many are nursing home residents, […]
Family Relationships
fox26houston.com

Is your parenting style toxic?

Parenting is a tough job. Most parents are harder on themselves than they should be and genuinely want the best for their child. However, a few parents develop toxic patterns of parenting, which destroy their child’s self-esteem, confidence, and joy. In the field of mental health, we can clearly see the results of parents that didn’t parent well.
Health
sunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: Essential oils to the rescue, tactics to battle the smoke

Essential oils are often used to ease stress, boost mood, relieve pain from headaches and migraines, get a better night’s sleep, quell nausea, and even repel insects. Most essential oils have antiseptic properties, as well as treat fungal infections. They are concentrated extractions from plants. A process called distillation turns the “essence” of a plant into a liquefied form for many medicinal and recreational.
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Fetter Health Care hiring for a variety of positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the health care field with Fetter Health Care Network. Fetter Health Care Network has been serving the community for more than 50 years, providing affordable, quality primary health care and dental services. It was established to provide a full range of health care services to Charleston’s low-income community.
Women's Health
wosu.org

Wellness Wednesday: CDC Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued a strong recommendation that those who are pregnant or breastfeeding get vaccinated against COVID-19, pointing to new safety data. Less than one in four pregnant women have received a first dose the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., and physicians have...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
gentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Loss
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Lifestyle
L.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.

