Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Wilmington to Launch Disparity Study

witn22.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity wants to ensure that its procurement process is available to and utilized by minority and women-owned businesses`. Mayor Mike Purzycki and the Members of Wilmington City Council today announced that Wilmington will launch a disparity study beginning this month to review the City government’s procurement system. The goal of the $250,000 study is to ensure that Wilmington’s procurement process is available to and utilized by minority and women-owned businesses.

www.witn22.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Atlanta#Infrastructure#Wilmington City Council#Miller Farms#African American#Hbo#Cnn
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. House Democrats reach tentative deal on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda on Tuesday after reaching a tentative compromise between moderates and progressives over which elements should take priority. The House was due to vote in the...
NBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden aims for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout as risk of attacks rises

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31, and the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden is aiming to stick to the date due to the mounting threat of militant attacks. But Biden has...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
Posted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Posted by
CBS News

Ex-employee says R. Kelly lived in "Twilight Zone" that he controlled

New York — R. Kelly lived in a "Twilight Zone" where he called all the shots, including whether visitors at his Chicago-area mansion could leave or order takeout food, one of his former employees testified on Friday. Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly's sex-trafficking trial to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy