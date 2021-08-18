Wilmington to Launch Disparity Study
City wants to ensure that its procurement process is available to and utilized by minority and women-owned businesses. Mayor Mike Purzycki and the Members of Wilmington City Council today announced that Wilmington will launch a disparity study beginning this month to review the City government's procurement system. The goal of the $250,000 study is to ensure that Wilmington's procurement process is available to and utilized by minority and women-owned businesses.
