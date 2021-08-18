Alabama CB Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry lands NIL deal with Kool-Aid brand

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama true-freshman cornerback, Ga’Quincy McKinstry, has a unique nickname. He goes by ‘Kool-Aid,’ and everyone calls him that. Before you ask any questions: yes, that includes Coach Nick Saban.

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA announced that student-athletes will be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

It wasn’t long after the news broke when Crimson Tide fans called for a brand partnership to be developed between the Pinson Valley native and the popular drink brand.

Here we are, on Aug. 18, 2021, the date when Kool-Aid McKinstry and Kool-Aid brand made their relationship official.

Kool-Aid’s official Twitter accounted shared a few photos to publicize the partnership.

No details regarding the partnership have been released, nor have there been any public plans. Who knows what will become of this? Certainly a good deal for both Kool-Aid’s!

