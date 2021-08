ALL WRAPPED UP—Maddie and Mikki Schultz, center, of Agoura deliver a box of donations to workers at the Agoura Animal Care Center. The gift was inspired by Thousand Oaks resident Rene Schulz, the girls’ grandmother, who hoped to inspire an appreciation for community service by asking Mikki who she would help if she had the opportunity to offer aid to someone else. For her birthday, Mikki gathered donations for the shelter in lieu of receiving gifts for herself. Maddie plans to do the same on her birthday.