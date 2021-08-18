Cancel
Teen Dino Drama Adventure Game ‘Goodbye Volcano High’ Delayed to 2022

By Ivanir Ignacchitti
noisypixel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper KO_OP has announced the delay of Goodbye Volcano High. The game was originally supposed to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam) this year, but it’ll only be available for those systems in 2022. No specific date or general season window for the game has been announced yet as the team wants to make sure the intended experience will be ready on release.

Goodbye Volcano High
