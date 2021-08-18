These N.J. concert venues will soon require COVID vaccination or negative test

Attending a concert at several of New Jersey’s most popular concert venues will soon require more than a ticket. The entertainment juggernaut Live Nation announced Friday it will require proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test for all attendees and performers at its venues starting Oct. 4. Live Nation operates PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and BB&T Pavilion in Camden. The company also promotes events at Prudential Center in Newark, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, but as those venues are not owned by Live Nation, they are not cur…