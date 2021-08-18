Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James ranked No. 1 in NBA 2K22 ratings

By Sanjesh Singh
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNpo7_0bVcgsKX00

With the newest NBA season approaching, it signals the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise.

Before the game releases to the public, 2K announces the top ratings for the league’s best players.

For 2K22, the top ten players begin with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is ranked 96 overall along with three other stars.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors are also tied with James at 96.

Kawhi Leonard of the L.A. Clippers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers came in at 95 overall.

Here are the final three players in the top ten, via NBA 2K:

Gallery

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2tlg_0bVcgsKX00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
James
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Nba Players#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Golden State Warriors#The L A Clippers#The Denver Nuggets#Gallery Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Two surprise candidates vying for Lakers’ final roster spots

The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely active in the offseason. They’ve literally revamped their roster ahead of the 2021-22 campaign with the hopes of reclaiming the NBA title. LA has a few more roster spots available right now, and it looks like they’ve added a couple of surprise candidates to their growing list of potential recruits.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Blazers news: Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about relationship with Damian Lillard amid Lakers move

After two resurgent seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony called time on his stint playing alongside Damian Lillard. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Melo took some time to reflect on his memorable spell with the Blazers and what type of relationship he has with Lillard. Anthony is truly appreciative of how Lillard, […] The post Blazers news: Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about relationship with Damian Lillard amid Lakers move appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy