Temple alumnus honors wife by running for 500 straight days and other stories featuring Temple in the media
School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management faculty member Elizabeth Taylor discusses how the #MeToo movement has made an impact at this year’s Summer Olympics while Nora Newcombe of the Department of Psychology chats with CBS News about humans’ natural sense of direction. The launch of the new Jonathan Logan Family Foundation Center for Urban Investigative Reporting also leads the university’s top media hits for the month of July.news.temple.edu
