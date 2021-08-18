Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Temple alumnus honors wife by running for 500 straight days and other stories featuring Temple in the media

temple.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management faculty member Elizabeth Taylor discusses how the #MeToo movement has made an impact at this year’s Summer Olympics while Nora Newcombe of the Department of Psychology chats with CBS News about humans’ natural sense of direction. The launch of the new Jonathan Logan Family Foundation Center for Urban Investigative Reporting also leads the university’s top media hits for the month of July.

news.temple.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Hunter Woodhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#Crime Statistics#Top Media#Olympics#Alumnus#School Of#Cbs News#Olympians#Metoo Movement#The Washington Post#Gps#Al D A News#The Real Estate Program#Kyw Newsradio#The New York Times#Tiktok#Cla#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy