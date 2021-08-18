Cancel
Mankato, MN

Teens injured in crash during pursuit

By The Free Press
MANKATO — Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured in a crash during a pursuit in Mankato.

A vehicle fled an attempted stop for a driving violation near Madison Avenue and Victory Drive around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The 14-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a tree while attempting to turn at a high speed from Madison onto N. Sixth Street, according to a Mankato Department of Public Safety news release. The vehicle and the tree caught fire.

One youth ran from the vehicle but was apprehended in the area. Three other teens were still in the vehicle. All were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.

Three of the occupants were 14-year-old girls and one was a 17-year-old boy. Their conditions are not known.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from St. Peter.

The incident remains under investigation. The State Patrol is assisting with a crash reconstruction.

