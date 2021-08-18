Colby Covington doubts “brain dead” Nick Diaz actually fights Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “It’s not going to happen”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington explained how former teammate Dustin Poirier helped forced his exit from American Top Team. Covington and Poirier do not like each other, that much we know for sure. The two have had numerous back-and-forths over the last few years, and it ultimately reached a boiling point where the two could no longer be teammates at American Top Team. That led to Covington eventually leaving ATT and joining MMA Masters, while Poirier continues to be one of the big names at Covington’s old gym. In a recent interview with The Daily Wire, Covington explained how Poirier’s dislike for him led to him being forced out of ATT.