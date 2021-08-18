Cancel
Colby Covington doubts “brain dead” Nick Diaz actually fights Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “It’s not going to happen”

By Adam Martin
mymmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doubts that “brain dead” Nick Diaz actually fights Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz hasn’t fought since UFC 183 in January 2015, when he fought Anderson Silva to a No Contest. Since then, “The Stockton Bad Boy” has teased a comeback on several occasions, and at one point two years ago, he was even slated to fight Jorge Masvidal. However, nothing ever materialized until earlier this year when Diaz spoke to UFC president Dana White at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Diaz was able to convince White that he actually wants to fight again, and the UFC later booked him to fight Lawler in a rematch at September’s UFC 266.

