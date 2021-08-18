Cancel
Boulder Creek, CA

Governor Newsom and EPA Administrator Regan Discuss Shared Commitment to Supporting Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Efforts to Tackle Climate Crisis

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER CREEK – A day after the one-year anniversary of the CZU Lightning Complex, Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. today discussed the state and federal wildfire recovery efforts underway at Big Basin Redwoods State Park and in communities across the state, as well as their shared commitment to bold action taking on the climate crisis that is fueling catastrophic wildfires and other devastating impacts in the Western U.S.

