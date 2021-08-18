Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College now mandating mask wearing
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College are now mandating the wearing of face masks on their campuses. Fred Carter, president of the university, sent a letter to faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a proviso included in the 2021-22 state budget did not prevent colleges and universities from mandating the wearing of face masks.scnow.com
