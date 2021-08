Life is Strange: Wavelengths is a prequel to the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors, and it has a super cozy vibe. Wavelengths is a DLC addition to True Colors, and it doesn’t seem to touch at all on the main mystery of Gabe Chen. Instead, we’re in the shoes of Steph, a young DJ who’s looking to make a mark in the world. Steph’s story plays out over four seasons, and we get to find out more about her and her life before we head into the main plot.