When the Charlotte Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball to play for their summer league squad, critics shouted nepotism. But he has earned his spot. The 22-year-old may have gotten extra attention because his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, is the face of the franchise. Over the past few years, Ball has had chances with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons. But this summer has proven to be the best run he has had with an NBA organization.