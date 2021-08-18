Podcast: Scrimmage 1 and Previewing the Linebackers
The Texas Longhorns continue their preparation for kickoff, completing their first week of practice with a full-team scrimmage. According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, the defense played up to the moment while the offense is still finding its footing. He’s been clear that the quarterback position isn’t settled - both quarterbacks not living up to the standards the coaching staff sets for the offense to be successful. That being said, the offensive struggles may also be attributed to the success of the defense - specifically the defensive line.www.chatsports.com
