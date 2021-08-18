Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite: Talk to Joey Locations (Week 11 Legendary Quest)

By Ethan Anderson
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite has added a number of new Epic and Legendary challenges this week, and one of them involves talking to Joey. If you’re having trouble with this one, we can help you out with some info. Here’s where to find and talk to Joey in Fortnite. Where to Find Joey...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

