Fortnite: Talk to Joey Locations (Week 11 Legendary Quest)

Fortnite Launches the Superman Special Quests to Unlock Clark Kent. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 features an alien invasion, but it seems that players will have at least one alien on their side. And not just any alien, but none other than Superman himself. Recently, Epic Games announced that Kal-El would fly to the Island to defeat the new menace. Starting today, players can test themselves with the new Battle Pass Quests to unlock the Man of Steel’s set. In the story, someone stole Clark Kent’s memories, and it will be up to the fans to discover what happened. Once they complete the quests, players will be treated with the Kal-El’s Cape Glider, the Solitude Striker Pickaxe, the Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen, the Daily Planet Back Bling, among other things.