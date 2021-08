Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey offered a possible release plan for Kanye West‘s highly-anticipated record DONDA, which has been delayed twice this year alone. Taking to his platform to make a suggestion, Dorsey shared that the release of DONDA could be similar to that of The Life of Pablo‘s. “And…this is unlikely and maybe against the creative process…but it would be incredible if @kanyewest put out #DONDA as it is now and continued to update it until he feels it’s ‘finished,’” he wrote. “…so we can all witness the work evolve in real time.”