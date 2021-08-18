Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Winners & Losers 8/19/21

inweekly.net
 6 days ago

On Friday, Aug. 13, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed David Bear to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors. The Pensacola resident is the vice president of the Lewis Bear Company. He is the current chairman of the Escambia County Tourist Development Council and vice-chair of the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance. Bear is also vice-chair of the Florida Beer Wholesaler Association, founder and trustee emeritus of Art, Culture and Entertainment, Inc. and a past president of the Creative Learning Academy.

