Columbus gang member sentenced on gun charges

A validated Columbus gang member and convicted felon were sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Special Photo

COLUMBUS – A validated gang member and convicted felon was sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Jermichael Bellamy, 28, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 90 months, to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Clay Land. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Jermichael Bellamy — a gang member and repeat felon — is now off the streets of Columbus due to his continued criminal activity," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Repeat violent offenders will face federal prosecution. We are actively working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to identify the most egregious criminals operating in Columbus to bring them to justice.”

"Bellamy refused to learn from his past mistakes and continued to possess firearms and put our citizens in danger, and now he will serve time for it," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. "The FBI will continue to work diligently with our state and local partners to make sure criminals like him get the stiffest sentences possible."

“I am thankful for the successful prosecution of this case,” Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon said. “Our police department will continue to partner with federal agencies to arrest and convict individuals who commit violent criminal acts.”

According to court documents, Bellamy was arrested on outstanding warrants on Oct. 15, 2020. Inside Bellamy’s vehicle, law enforcement located a loaded pistol and four loaded magazines, as well as cocaine and a digital scale. Investigators also found poster boards with “ABG,” “852” and gorilla images drawn on them. Bellamy was also wearing a “852” necklace and an “852” tattoo. Bellamy is a member of local hybrid gangs Alleyboy Gang and 852.

Bellamy is also a validated member of the Gangster Disciples. He has prior convictions for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a gang act violation, all in the Superior Court of Muscogee County.

The case was investigated by FBI and the Columbus Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case.