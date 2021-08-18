Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Ethereum Is the Top Cryptocurrency Investment of 2021

By Zhiyuan Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • The switch to an eco-friendly model will ensure long-term sustainability.
  • Ethereum has the capacity to integrate smart contracts with real-world API, breaking free of the blockchain's constraints.
  • Major companies are increasingly using the coin.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has a lot going for it -- it's made some investors a bundle and it's an innovative utility coin. Investors who put money into Ethereum when it was introduced six years ago could be sitting on more than $1 million worth of profits today from an initial $1,000 investment. The coin also is the first programmable money in the world, storing instructions on the blockchain that self-execute when certain conditions are met, also known as smart contracts.

Ethereum is a major step forward from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), which only allow users to send money to one another. But more importantly, innovations are coming for Ethereum. Let's look at how this revolutionary coin might make a worthy addition to investors' portfolios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w94K5_0bVcVtt700
Image source: Getty Images.

A big step forward

Ethereum is about to undergo a significant transformation that fixes a mounting challenge for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin -- environmental sustainability. By the end of 2022, the Ethereum network will transition into one based on proof of stake (PoS) instead of proof of work (PoW). This means the network will no longer need miners using ever-more computing power to solve sophisticated, algorithmic puzzles to validate transactions on the blockchain ledger and create new coins. To put that into context, the global Bitcoin network now consumes as much energy as 23 coal-fired power plants -- and is growing day by day.

In theory, under the PoS regime, anyone will be able to validate transactions based on how many Ethereum -- their stake -- they own. The minimum requirement for staking is 32 ETH, or about $80,000. Under this setup, validators collect a network fee for their efforts, which is kind of like interest -- say 6% a year in the form of new tokens. In addition, the network also has the potential to expand to a delegated PoS network, where those who do not meet the minimum staking threshold can "delegate" their ETH to a staking pool for a fee to take part in validations. This move toward an eco-friendly model is a major bullish catalyst for Ethereum.

Growing recognition

Some of the biggest companies in the world are using Ethereum. For example, ING Group, a Dutch multinational bank with more than $1.1 trillion in assets, uses Ethereum to settle payments, bilateral lines of credit, and trading documents. In addition, TD Ameritrade, part of discount broker Charles Schwab Corp., is using Ethereum to facilitate smart contract future trades.

In another case, French video game titan Ubisoft Entertainment SA is using Ethereum as the basis for in-game purchases. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is looking to integrate its own digital coin (the JPM coin) with smart contracts via Ethereum.

It may not be obvious at first, but programmable money like Ethereum has the potential to revolutionize the way we conduct financial transactions. Right now, smart contracts are limited to the internal data on a blockchain, or the shared ledger of all transactions in a network. However, the rise of so-called oracle tokens like ChainLink is a major game-changer. ChainLink allows smart contracts to execute based on real-world API, or the link between computer programs and computers. This will free parties from the confines of the blockchain, letting them use just about anything -- futures data, stock prices, weather events, breaking news, economic indicators or video game achievements -- as reference points to settle Ethereum transactions.

The only problem with Ethereum is that, unlike Bitcoin, the coin does not have a supply ceiling. There now are more than 116.9 million ETH in circulation, with an annual rate of increase of about 4% a year as the supply of tokens rises. On Aug. 4, Ethereum developers unveiled five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) -- one of which was to reduce the mining reward so the rate of increase falls to about 3% a year. Because of its widespread adoption and revolutionary potential, capital inflows into Ethereum should surpass the lowered benchmark for the supply increase.

This development, along with the move to an environmentally sustainable model helps make Ethereum the leading cryptocurrencies to invest in for the long term.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#Investment#Api#Btc#Pos#Ing Group#Dutch#Td Ameritrade#Charles Schwab Corp#French#Ubisoft Entertainment Sa#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Chainlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

Almost no one's using Dogecoin, but the currency still undergoes huge swings. A very small group of large holders have outsized influence over Dogecoin's price. Investors who buy in chasing monster gains may come to regret it. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in...
Marketscoingeek.com

Historic 2GB block earns miner over 16 bitcoins

Ask any BTC advocate how block reward miners will be sustained after the block subsidy runs out, and they’ll mumble about world reserve currencies, settlement layers, and people being willing to pay fees in the hundreds of dollars for secure, albeit terribly slow, transactions. Ask anyone involved in BSV, and...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the Cryptocurrency Avalanche Is Soaring Today

The cryptocurrency Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is up 10% in the past 24 hours to $51.38 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. The token has more than doubled in the last week. Earlier in the day, decentralized cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap joined Ava Labs' (the token's developer) $180 million decentralized finance incentive program. SushiSwap is the 27th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a trading volume of $156.14 million in the past 24 hours.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively. DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12%...
MarketsCoinDesk

The 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin’s Ascent May Slow

Data tracked by Glassnode show crypto exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. Over the past week more than 29,000 BTC have been moved to exchanges. “[It’s] not a trend we want to see continue,” William Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, tweeted.
Marketssflcn.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reveals the DeFi hack, Cardano changes and forex signals

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made statements about the DeFi attack that occurred during the day and caused a loss of $ 611 million. “Nothing is safe,” says the CEO of Binance. In particular, explanations from a name such as CZ were expected to calm the bewildered investors in the markets. Let’s take a look at the details and what happened with forex signals.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme token with ties to the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. The token has seen remarkable development since its initiation in 2013. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers to ridicule flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Despite being a joke token, Dogecoin has surpassed expectations, grown beyond measure, especially since 2021 began.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Loopring Crypto Is Rising, and What Its Price Prediction Reveals

Loopring (LRC) has recorded huge gains, presently trading at about $0.50. Why is Loopring going up? What's the crypto's price prediction, and when will it reach $1?. Other altcoins soaring alongside Loopring include Waxp (WAX), Amp, Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Telcoin. As there are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there and not all of them are legit, it's key to research them carefully before investing.
Stockscryptoslate.com

35% of crypto buyers say they are influenced by ‘Dogecoin Dad’ Elon Musk

Online casino portal GamblersPick talked to 1,000 US investors about the amount of crypto they own, how they have financed their portfolios and what they choose to forgo in order to maintain their investment. Based on survey results, investment calls were made mostly after consulting Reddit, since over a third...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs.
Marketszycrypto.com

Crypto Pundit Tells How Solana Is On The Verge Of Making Ethereum Obsolete

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy