Polis: If You Hate Mask Rules, Be Civil, Not Violent

As clear as the old adage, “red sky in the morning, sailors warning,” we can see a perfect storm brewing in Colorado that, if not heeded, will cause our state to regress from COVID-19 recovery. The coronavirus is still potent and ever-changing, yet we continue to see politics getting in the way of sound public health policy. Look no further than the piecemeal policy regarding mask use as we prepare to send our children back to school for such evidence.