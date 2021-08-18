Polis: If You Hate Mask Rules, Be Civil, Not Violent
Governor Jared Polis has hosted dozens upon dozens of press conferences focusing on the state's fight against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year. But the one he held today, August 18, was one of the most remarkable, if only because it found him actively addressing the possibility of public unrest and perhaps even violence over renewed masking mandates — or the lack thereof — in schools across the state.www.westword.com
