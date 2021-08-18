Controlling Risk With Options
Many investors mistakenly believe that options are always riskier investments than stocks because they may not fully understand what options are exactly and how they work. Options, in fact, can be used to hedge positions and reduce risk, such as with a protective put. Options can also be used to bet on a stock going up or down, but with relatively less risk than owning or shorting the actual equivalent in the underlying stock. This latter use of options to minimize risk in making directional bets will be the focus of this article. Read on to learn how to calculate the potential risk of options positions and how the power of leverage can work in your favor.www.investopedia.com
