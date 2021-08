Digital startup Voice has launched a beta version of its new environmentally-friendly NFT platform that lets users mine non-fungible tokens free of charge. The new platform has been developed in collaboration with digital curators such as Kimberly Drew, Myriam Ben Salah, and Azu Nwagbogu, who will all be part of the Voice's permanent NFT residency. The platform itself is meant to be designed as a "canvas" that can showcase artist's creative works, connecting them with interested collectors. Setting itself apart from other NFT marketplaces, Voice's platform will allow buyers to purchase digital artworks with a regular credit card. This means users will not have to go through the trouble of creating a crypto wallet.