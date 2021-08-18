Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

Adam Klemmer Racks Up 18 Charges In One Night After Allegedly Stealing Audi, Jaguar And More

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has incurred 18 charges after an eight-hour overnight burglary spree in July in the Ramsey County area.

Court documents say the sheriff’s office was able to link 24-year-old Adam William Klemmer to various luxury car thefts and property damage occurring in close sequence to one another throughout the night using video surveillance and fingerprint evidence.

Authorities say that Klemmer initially broke into an Audi store in St. Paul around 10:20 p.m. where he stole a 2021 Audi Q7. Later, around 1 a.m. Klemmer left the Audi outside a retail store in North St. Paul and 45 minutes later stole a 2006 Jaguar XJ from St. Paul Automotive. Another 45 minutes later Klemmer stole a 2020 Fiat Spider from Schmeltz Countryside Volkswagen in Maplewood. Klemmer left the Jaguar at Schmeltz and fled the scene in the Fiat. Around 5 a.m. Klemmer drove the Fiat through the garage of Eurowerks. Klemmer also allegedly burglarized a series of retail stores in St. Paul and Maplewood throughout the night.

Around 6:30 a.m. authorities found Klemmer outside a Hy-Vee store in Maplewood and apprehended him after he falsely identified himself as Alex John Paulson.

Officers identified Klemmer by his reddish beard, distinctive tattoos, and the same clothing seen in the surveillance videos of the burglaries throughout the night. Officers recorded various injuries to Klemmer’s body that coincided with the damage of property that occurred and the blood recovered from the Audi.

(Photo Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers also obtained a small bag of methamphetamine from Klemmer’s pocket during the arrest and the keyfob to the Audi, which he said his father gave him.

Klemmer was taken into custody and charged with seven counts each of first-degree property damage and third-degree burglary, as well as three counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of fifth-degree drug possession.

Klemmer’s criminal record prior to his spree contained three felony convictions for theft of motor vehicle and more than 20 pending counts of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property to locations in St. Paul and Roseville between June 15 and July 3. Authorities say he damaged and burglarized the previous properties in a similar manner.

