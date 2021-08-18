Maybe FAN EXPO Is a Celebrity Con...Yeah, That's the Ticket!

Hasbro has finally revealed details on their upcoming Fall Fan Convention with the Hasbro Pulse Con. We start with the biggest news of all with the dates as the con will be live-streamed on October 22 and October 23. The event will feature over 50 new product reveals as well a huge variety of celebrity appearances. The fun doesn't end there as convention exclusive Pulse Con collectibles will also be released. The Pulse Con will feature a wide variety of franchises with G.I. JOE, Power Rangers, Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, and even their newest brand of Fortnite. No one now what we will see up their sleeve or what will be revealed, but we are excited to see what will debut. Fans can check out the whole press release as well as the celebrity lineup below. Are you excited about Pulse Con 2021?