Effective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. To report flooding occurring in your location, call the Albuquerque National Weather Service at 1.888.386.7637 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate slow-moving strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain, especially to the southwest of Magdalena. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. While additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch, excessive runoff and flash flooding will remain possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, secondary streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magdalena. This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 102 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED